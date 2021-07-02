USD’s Brooklyn Bollweg, Silverstar Car Wash create South Dakota’s first Student-Athlete sponsorship agreement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Silverstar Car Wash)– In a historic agreement for South Dakota student-athletes, today Silverstar Car Wash announced South Dakota’s first Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreement with Brooklyn Bollweg. Bollweg plays volleyball at the University of South Dakota.

The Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in favor of student-athletes this past week in NCAA v. Alston, opening the way for student-athletes to share in the revenue generated by their involvement with athletic programs.

“I am happy to sponsor social media content for Silverstar,” said Bollweg. “I have used their Sioux Falls locations many times, and I love their unlimited pass. Being the first in South Dakota to benefit from this history-making Supreme Court ruling is really a great opportunity.”

“This represents a fundamental shift in the economics of college athletics, said Bollweg.

“I understand the sacrifices of the many South Dakota athletes that played a role for this historic action today,” added Bollweg.

With the agreement, Bollweg has created content for the Silverstar brand. “Brooklyn is representative of the Silverstar brand and we are glad to partner with her,” said Andrea Vetos, Regional Manager for Silverstar. “The amount paid is representative of the historic role that Brooklyn will play in South Dakota history,” said Vetos.

“Brooklyn will forever be known as a trailblazer for South Dakota athletes of the future,” said Vetos. “Our Silverstar team members are proud to be a small part of local history,” said Vetos.

Silverstar is honored to also be working with student-athletes in other areas that Silverstar serves with NIL agreements.

About Silverstar Car Wash

Silverstar is the region’s largest car wash with 12 locations in South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska and five more under construction. Employing more than 170 team members in the areas served, Silverstar offers free vacuums and prep towels with all washes. Bryan Slama is Silverstar’s President and Andrea Vetos is the chain’s Regional Manager.