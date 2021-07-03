USD’s Brooklyn Bollweg inks deal with Silverstar Car Wash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NCAA suspended its rule prohibiting student-athletes from selling the rights to their names, images and likenesses earlier this week.

On Thursday, athletes could begin to profit off their names, images and likeness (NIL), and on Friday, the first South Dakota athlete signed their first deal.

USD junior volleyball player Brooklyn Bollweg signed an endorsement deal with Silverstar Car Wash. With no NIL laws currently in South Dakota, each school is responsible for developing their own rules. After checking with USD’s compliance office, Bollweg accepted the offer from Silverstar Car Wash, agreeing to publish a sponsored post on her Instagram on Saturday.

“It’s actually funny because I was just talking to one of my good friends. She’s like do you have any endorsement deals yet, and I was like no I’m not going to get an endorsement deals, that’s crazy. So I think to get it within a day of legislation being passed is pretty crazy. Especially when I wasn’t, I hadn’t posted anything, I hadn’t signed up for anything. I was just kind of letting everything fall into place I guess, but I wasn’t really outwardly looking for any endorsement deals at all,” Bollweg said.

Bollweg’s contract details have not been made available.