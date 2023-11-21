VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota senior linebacker Brock Mogensen is one of 30 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award given annually to the national defensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football presented by FedEx Ground.

Now in its 29th season, the Buchanan Award is named for legendary defensive lineman Junious “Buck” Buchanan who starred at Grambling State as part of his Hall of Fame career. The winner, to be selected by a national voting panel, will be announced at the FCS National Award Banquet on Jan. 6 in Frisco, Texas – the eve of the FCS national championship game.

Mogensen is the fourth-leading tackler in South Dakota history with 389 career stops, which ranks third among active FCS players. He is a candidate for MVFC Defensive Player of the Year and is destined to be a three-time all-Valley performer.

Mogensen led the Valley with 85 tackles in conference play. His 103 tackles on the season rank 20th nationally. He is the leader of a defense that held seven of 10 FCS opposing offenses to seven points or fewer. Included in Mogensen’s totals are one sack, one interception and 2.5 tackles-for-loss.

Mogensen is the third Coyote to be named a finalist for the award. Linebacker Tyler Starr finished ninth in the voting following the 2012 season and defensive end Darin Greenfield was 20th in the voting following the 2018 campaign.

Buchanan Award Finalists

Defensive Linemen

Terrell Allen, Tennessee State

Finn Claypool, Drake

Daylan Dotson, UT Martin

Ty French, Gardner-Webb

Brody Grebe, Montana State

Thor Griffith, Harvard

Anton Juncaj, Albany

Nate Lynn, William & Mary

Eric O’Neill, Long Island

Steven Parker, Incarnate Word

Jay Person, Chattanooga

David Walker, Central Arkansas

Linebackers

Amir Abdullah, Illinois State

Colton Adams, Alabama State

Logan Blake, Eastern Kentucky

Micah Davey, McNeese

Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross

Braxton Hill, Montana

Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian

Erick Hunter, Morgan State

Dylan Kelly, Albany

Logan Kopp, North Dakota State

Isaiah Major, Florida A&M

Brock Mogensen, South Dakota

Winston Reid, Weber State

Billy Shaeffer, Lafayette

Tristan Wheeler, Richmond

Defensive Backs

Kenny Gallop Jr., Howard

PJ Jules, Southern Illinois

Lance Wise Jr., Mercer