USD’s BOMAN TAKES NINTH AT U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

EUGENE, ORE (USD) — South Dakota track and field alumna Lara Boman finished ninth in the women’s hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field Saturday.



Boman finished ninth in the competition with a best throw of 219-2 (66.80m) in the finals. She had launched a lifetime best of 227-7 (69.37m) in the qualifying round on Thursday to reach today’s competition.

The competition was won by world leader DeAnna Price, who broke her own American record more than once during the competition. She became just the second woman in world history to throw past 80 meters, launching it 263-6 (80.31m).

Boman, a native of Edina, Minnesota, picked up the hammer throw for the first time in 2017. She arrived in Vermillion as a member of the Coyote women’s soccer team, but an injury ultimately ended her soccer career. She began throwing four years ago under USD coach A.G. Kruger, winning the Summit League Championships by the next year and qualifying for the NCAA Championships by her senior season. She graduated with both the South Dakota program and Summit League record in the event (213-9). This was her Olympic Trials debut.

South Dakota sent six alumni to the U.S. Olympic Trials. The meet wraps up tomorrow with fifth-year senior Zack Anderson the final USD athlete to take the stage in the men’s high jump final at 3:30 p.m. (CT).