VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is one of 20 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award which is given annually to the national coach of the year in FCS football and presented by FedEx Ground.



Nielson has orchestrated the best turnaround in FCS football this season. He took a Coyote team picked to finish ninth in its own conference to the No. 3 overall seed in this week’s FCS playoffs. It is the first top-eight seed in program history. The Coyotes’ No. 3 ranking in this week’s polls are their highest at the FCS level.



South Dakota has won a program-record nine FCS games, an improvement of six wins from a year ago which is the highest win differential among FCS teams this year. Included in the wins are three against top-10 teams and four against nationally-ranked foes. The team’s only losses this season are to Missouri, a top-10 team at the FBS level, and No. 1 South Dakota State.



Nielson is a three-time national coach of the year recipient. He was Football Gazette’s NCAA Division III Coach of the Year in 1998 when he led Wisconsin-Eau Claire to the national semifinals. He was NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year in 2008 and 2010 when he led Minnesota Duluth to national titles.



Nielson’s 227 career wins are second-most among active FCS coaches and eighth-most among all active NCAA football coaches. He is taking his 13th team to the NCAA playoffs in 31 seasons as a head coach. This is his fourth time leading a team to the FCS playoffs.



Eddie Robinson Award Finalists

Mark Ferrante, Villanova

Greg Gattuso, Albany

Bobby Hauck, Montana

Clay Hendrix, Furman

Tre Lamb, Gardner-Webb

Tim Murphy, Harvard

Bob Nielson , South Dakota

Trei Oliver, North Carolina Central

Tim Rebowe, Nicholls

Danny Rocco, VMI

Jimmy Rogers, South Dakota State

Pete Rossomando, Lamar

Jerry Schmitt, Duquesne

Larry Scott, Howard

Willie Simmons, Florida A&M

Todd Stepsis, Drake

John Troxell, Lafayette

Scotty Walden, Austin Peay

Todd Whitten, Tarleton

Chris Wilkerson, Eastern Illinois