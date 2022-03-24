SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are a lot of Coyote fans planning a trip to Wichita, Kansas, to watch the USD Women’s Basketball team in the NCAA tournament. Perhaps one of the proudest groups of fans heading to Saturday’s game is made up of the players’ moms.

The Yote Mom Squad knows how to have a good time when it comes to cheering on their girls.

“If you watch us in the stands, we get a little crazy and we get hyped up for every person on the team,” Stacie Ugofsky, #30 Jeniah Ugofsky’s mom, said.

Other fans know just how fun they can be too.

“Now we have all sorts of people that are Yote fans and alums that message us and, ‘where are the moms hanging out,’ you know, before the game they want to know where we are when we travel and it’s a lot of energy and a lot of fun,” Tara Peplowski, #35 Allison Peplowski’s mom, said.

Just like the USD Women’s basketball team, the Yote Mom Squad has become a close-knit family. If one mom can’t be at a game, the others are ready and willing to step in.

“We are the first parents down there giving those girls hugs and praising them and telling them how important they are to this team,” Ugofsky said.

This weekend the mom squad will be in Wichita, Kansas, to watch their daughters play in the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in USD’s history — and they couldn’t be prouder.

“And the good thing about this group is, you know, you’re getting picked up on the national media and things like that and, you know, some may even want to call them an underdog, but they know and they believe and they have worked to earn where they are now,” Peplowski said.

And they hope to see a lot of other people dressed in red with them in Kansas.

USD is set to take on Michigan at 5:30 on Saturday.