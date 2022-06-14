VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — The South Dakota women’s basketball team will take a 10-day foreign tour to Greece this August.

The Coyotes’ Greece excursion, Aug. 3-13, will be full of history, culture, great food and breathtaking views. South Dakota women’s basketball will visit Athens, Peloponnese, Crete and Santorini. Sightseeing will include the Panathenaic Olympic Stadium in Athens, the beaches and Mediterranean views of Crete, and the blue domes in Santorini.

“We are so thrilled to announce that our team will be taking a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Greece this summer!” said South Dakota head coach Kayla Karius. “The trip couldn’t come at a better time. Our new coaching staff, young team and new system are all transitioning this year, so the extra time we are allotted to spend together will be invaluable. We look forward to a summer of developing on-court chemistry and then making memories together as we travel throughout this beautiful country to create the foundation for next season.

“We are so thankful to the University of South Dakota, President Gestring, David Herbster and our whole USD athletic department for all of their support in making this happen. It’s just one more reason that USD is such a special place!”

Between the exploration and team building, the Coyotes will also practice and play three games in Greece. One of the benefits of the foreign tour is that the trip grants USD a total of 10 additional practice dates in Vermillion prior to departure to prepare.

South Dakota’s last foreign tour came in 2016, when then-assistant coach Karius accompanied a new coaching staff to Australia. Fans can follow along with South Dakota’s trip to Greece on GoYotes.com, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook.