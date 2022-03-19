WACO, TX (KELO) — The USD women have advanced to the Round of 32, but now they’ll meet one of the top teams in the country. Baylor is a two-seed and their size and speed will create challenges for the Coyotes.

USD earned a 75-61 win over Ole Miss on Friday and less than 24 hours later, the Coyotes are switching gears to Baylor.

“Quickly after it was business time and time to get recovered and get some good rest and to be prepared for today to scout a little bit more,” USD redshirt senior Liv Korngable said.

“They’re the complete package. It’s probably shocking in some ways that they aren’t a one-seed. They do it all, and then they have great fan support on top of all of it,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “So, yes, a challenge in every way, shape, and form.”

The Coyotes were faced with some size on Friday, but now they’ll have to prepare for the Bears who have four players over six foot tall.

“Certainly we give up an awful lot in terms of size, speed, athleticism. And so we’ve got to try to find ways to hopefully make them uncomfortable, but I don’t know that — until you get out on the court and you see it, you don’t know,” Plitzuweit said.

The biggest challenge for USD will be trying to slow down one of the top players in the nation, NaLyssa Smith. She is averaging 22 points per game, which is tied for fifth best in the country.

“She’s like a point guard out there. She handles the ball in transition, gets to the rim, just can make a multitude of different moves, just sees the floor,” Plitzuweit said. “She’s a handful. She’s a really, really special player.”

“Playing defense together. It’s not one person’s job just to guard a great player like NaLyssa Smith. It’s all of our responsibilities,” Korngable said.

USD will have a tough test on Sunday, but they’re hoping their experience will help them on the big stage.

“You want to try to find ways to balance them enjoying the moment but also getting ready to play. And I thought our young ladies did a really good job of that in terms of being ready for our first round opponent in Ole Miss,” Plitzuweit said. “Now the challenge is even greater. And so can we find that balance and can we play well enough to compete? Those are all things that we’re trying to figure out at this point in time.”

The Coyotes and Bears will meet on Sunday inside the Ferrell Center. Tip-off is set for 5:00 on ESPN2. You can also follow our live blog on KELOLAND.com