WICHITA, KS (KELO) — The USD women’s basketball team has reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history and with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line, they’ll meet the three-seed, Michigan.

The Coyotes used a fast start to help lift them past Ole Miss and Baylor in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

“I think the hot starts were very beneficial to us, then leaning on our defense when shots weren’t falling, especially in the fourth quarter of that Baylor game,” redshirt senior Liv Korngable said. “Just kind of sticking to our defense, then scoring as we can.”

USD will now face Michigan in the Sweet 16, a team who has a high respect for the ten-seeded Coyotes.

“They’re a great team that defends exceptionally well. I think you saw that in the first two rounds against Ole Miss and Baylor, two teams that have All-American post players. They kind of locked them both down,” Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico said.

Michigan owns one of the top scorers in the country in Naz Hillmon. The 6’2 senior is collecting more than 21 points and nine rebounds per game.

“I think she’s playing her best basketball right now. I think she knows her college career is starting to come to an end,” Barnes Arico said. “Every time she steps on the court, she leaves it all out there. The legacy she’s leaving at our university is absolutely incredible.”

“Naz is so special because she doesn’t get sped up, she doesn’t get rushed. You can’t really even keep her off the glass. That’s a challenge for you,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. If the ball touches her hands, you’re not getting it out of her hands. Then on the defensive end she’s all over the perimeter, kids passing the basketball, post kids out there, she can guard you inside.”

Unlike last weekend’s matchups, the Coyotes are undersized at nearly ever position. The Wolverines have 11 players who stand at least six foot tall.

“Compared to Baylor’s guards, they have quite a bit of size. We’re preparing for that in practice. But regardless, I think they’re just a tough team, you know. They have a lot of toughness, they’re very aggressive on defense, so that will be a challenge for us.”

“Certainly great challenges for us on both ends of the court, trying to keep them away from the rim, trying to limit three-point opportunities, trying to limit second-chance opportunities, and they get them in so many different ways. Their defense has been really locked down throughout this tournament and before that. Certainly we look at what they’ve been doing and certainly trying to figure out what can we do.”

The Coyotes and Wolverines will cross paths on Saturday at 5:30 on ESPN 2. You can follow the action on our liveblog on KELOLAND.com. Reporting live in Wichita, Kansas, Grant Sweeter, KELOLAND Sports.