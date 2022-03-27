WICHITA, Kans. (KELO) — The USD Women were in the midst of a historic season, making it all the way to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. But the Coyotes magical run came to an end in Wichita as they fell to Michigan in the Sweet 16, ending the Coyotes season and for a special group of seniors, it was the last time taking the court wearing a Coyote jersey.

One of the most decorated senior classes in program history has played their final game for USD.

“They read a book this summer and the book was “Legacy” and they left a legacy at the University of South Dakota that is second to none, and did something that was incredibly, incredibly special,” Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.

This senior class leaves behind a legacy that features four NCAA Tournament berths, three straight conference tournament championships and the program’s first two NCAA tournament wins.

“It’s not just one or two players, it’s not just the coaches. It’s a whole community of what we are in Vermillion, and I hope people remember how we were able to create that and it wasn’t just us and they keep showing up for women’s basketball and keep doing that for the next generation,” Hannah Sjerven said.

Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable all chose to use their extra year of eligibility and return for one final season.

“They were hungry to do something that’s really hard to do. What I told them is they had a chance and qualified for four NCAA Tournaments in a row. That’s almost unheard of at the mid-major level and to do that, that’s hard,” Plitzuweit said.

Rarely does a season end how everyone had hoped.

“Losing sucks for a lot of reasons. I think one of those being you forget all the good stuff that happened, right,” Lamb said.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to celebrate.

“The fact that our Coyote Nation traveled the way they did to support our young ladies doesn’t mean they’re just good basketball players. They have made an impact in our community in terms of doing the right thing over and over again, every moment matters,” Plitzuweit said.

And not only am I proud of Hannah and myself and our group of seniors but our entire team. Our coaches do everything they can, but I hope people think that we may be good on the basketball court but we’re good people, too,” Chloe Lamb said.

Over the past 4 seasons with fifth-year seniors Lamb, Korngable, and Sjerven, along with fourth-year senior Regan Sankey playing, the Coyotes went 106-20 overall.