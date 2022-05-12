BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The USD softball team rallied from down three runs to pick up a 4-3, Summit League Tournament win over Kansas City.

The Roos raced out to a 3-0 lead following one run in the first inning and two more in the second.

The USD pitching staff would settle in from there as they allowed zero runs the rest of the way. Freshman Clara Edwards went the distance on the rubber allowing three runs on nine hits, while walking two and striking out two.

The Coyotes offense would get something started in the fourth inning. Fifth year senior, Lauren Eamiguel connected on an RBI double to left field. That scored Aleesia Sainz to get the Yotes on the board at 3-1.

The fifth inning saw the USD bats roar to life. The Coyotes got three runs on four hits, a fielders choice and a fielding error.

Fielders choice gets a runner at home. Game stays even, but a fielding error allows Sainz to score.



End of 5: @SDCoyotesSB 4, Kansas City 3 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 12, 2022

Eamiguel reached first via an error and that brought in Gabby Moser to give USD a 4-3 lead.

Kansas City would load the bases in the seventh inning, but they would leave those runners there as the final batter popped up to first base.

FINAL: @SDCoyotesSB 4, Kansas City 3 @KELOSports



Coyotes come back from down 3-0. They'll meet SDSU at 5 p.m. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 12, 2022

USD will now play SDSU at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the third game of the 2022 Summit League Tournament.

Kansas City’s loss brings their season to an end.