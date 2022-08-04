VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota Football Team opened its fall camp on Thursday.

The Coyotes are coming off their 2nd ever FCS playoff appearance and return the bulk of last season’s team. USD lost just 12 seniors from last year’s team, though 9 of those were starters for the Coyotes.

Carson Camp is back under center for the 3rd consecutive season. He’ll have some new targets to throw to as both Caleb Vander Esch and Brett Samson graduated, but Carter Bell, who led the Coyotes in receiving a year ago is back.

USD returns its entire offensive line but on the other side of the ball, lost 2 starters on the defensive line, 2 starting linebackers and a starting safety.

After finishing 5th in the Missouri Valley Football Conference last season, Bob Nielson’s squad picked to finish 6th in this year’s preseason poll.