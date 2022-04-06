VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD is coming off its 2nd ever FCS playoff appearance as they finished with a 7-5 overall record last fall. The Coyotes only lost 11 players to graduation from last season, but will have some key holes to fill.

For much of USD’s roster, they’re experiencing spring practice for the very first time.

“We have three classes that this is the first time that they’ve practiced in the spring. So it’s kind of a unique situation. The response has been good. We’ve got a pretty business like football team right now and they show that on the practice field,” USD Head Coach Bob Nielson said.

Quarterback Carson Camp is back under center, but USD will have to replace two of his top three targets with Caleb Vander Esch and Brett Samson now gone.

“We got guys like Matteo Bonnin, JJ Galbreath, Carter Bell, I know he was in the fall, but I mean those guys, even more Wesley Eliodor, those guys are stepping up, making plays and I think that’s going to carry over into the fall/summer,” Quarterback Carson Camp said.

One of the strongest groups for USD is its running back corps, with Travis Theis, Nate Thomas, Mike Mansaray and a healthy Shomari Lawrence all in the fold.

“We’ve got 4 guys that we think are really high level players and that’s showing up in the spring, that position group is executing really well,” Nielson said.

On the other side of the ball, USD lost 5 starters including linebackers Jack Cochrane and Jake Matthew, but have plenty of talent and experience in that group.

“Right now they moved me to mike, so Jack’s position. So big shoes to fill obviously, he was a really great player here. So you got me moved there, Steven Hillis moved to Will and Trey Thomas out at Stud right now,” Linebacker Brock Mogensen said.

While no starting jobs are likely to be determined during the spring, it does provide younger players a chance to make an impression.

“We’re seeing a lot of that from our freshman from the fall that are going to end up in our two-deep and playing some football for us come September,” Nielson said.

The Coyotes will conclude their spring practices on Saturday, April 23rd with their spring game.