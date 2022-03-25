WICHITA, KS (KELO) — In just 24 hours, the Coyote women’s basketball team will hit the court in the NCAA sweet 16.

The team is preparing to take on Michigan in Wichita, Kansas.

“We certainly are excited about the challenge that we have in front of us in playing the University of Michigan. We know it’s going to be an incredible opportunity for us. Michigan certainly has our greatest amount of respect as a program, as a team, as a team that’s been here before. We’re trying to do some things that hopefully put us in a position where we can compete tomorrow out on the court,” Dawn Plitzuweit said.

The Coyotes have won 11 straight games including two upset victories over Ole Miss and Baylor last weekend, but now USD will meet Michigan with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.

The Wolverines’ size and physicality will create problems and coach Plitzuweit says it’ll be a great challenge for USD.

“Michigan is a great defensive team and they’re a great offensive team. They provide us major challenges on both ends of the court. Very tough, very disciplined, I think very physical. I think we’ve got — then on top of that, I think they’re one of the best rebounding teams in the nation,” Plitzuweit said.

The Coyotes and Wolverines will meet on Saturday at 5:30 on ESPN 2.