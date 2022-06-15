SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USD) — Top-four finishes by every women’s team, including three Summit League Championships, put South Dakota back on top of the Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award. The Coyotes have claimed five of the last six Helen Smiley awards.

South Dakota finished runner-up in the Summit League Commissioner’s Cup standings. USD finished with 100 points in the final standings to SDSU’s 106.5. In the women’s all-sports award, USD led runner-up SDSU by a margin of 70 to 61.5.

It was women’s track and field and women’s basketball that led the way with three Summit League titles this year. The track and field program swept the indoor and outdoor titles for the first time since moving to the Division I level, while women’s basketball swept regular season and tournament titles for the second time in three seasons.

Five Coyote teams also finished runner-up this season: women’s volleyball, women’s tennis, women’s swimming and diving, men’s swimming and diving, and men’s indoor track and field. Volleyball went on to reach the NCAA Tournament by winning the Summit League Tournament.

The Commissioner’s Cup is given annually to the member institution that collects the most combined points in relationship to placement in league-sponsored sports between its men’s and women’s athletic programs, while the All-Sports Awards are given to the institutions that accumulate the most points in men’s sports and women’s sports. The men’s award is named for former Valparaiso Director of Athletics Dr. William Steinbrecher, who guided the Crusaders from 1979-2004, while the women’s award is named for former Western Illinois Director of Athletics Dr. Helen Smiley, who headed WIU’s athletic program from 1994-2001.



Standings from the 2021-22 Commissioner’s Cup, the Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award and Dr. William Steinbrecher Men’s All-Sports Award can be found below:

Commissioner’s Cup

Place School Points 1. South Dakota State 106.5 2. South Dakota 100 3. North Dakota State 87 4. Oral Roberts 76.5 5. Denver 72 6. Omaha 57 7. Kansas City 49.5 8. St. Thomas 49 9. North Dakota 45.5 10. Western Illinois 40

Dr. William Steinbrecher Men’s All-Sports Award

Place School Points 1. South Dakota State 45 2. North Dakota State 42 3. Oral Roberts 35 4. South Dakota 30 5. Denver 29 6. St. Thomas 24 7. Kansas City 18.5 8. Western Illinois 18 9. Omaha 14 10. North Dakota 13

Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award