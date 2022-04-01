VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota is in the processing of finding its next Women’s Basketball Head Coach.

USD Athletic Director David Herbster says they’ve already began the search for the next Head Coach for the Coyotes.

He says first, they had to speak with the team and staff about Plitzuweit’s departure, and evaluate the current situation, and then have begun the process of finding Dawn’s successor.

With the level of success the Coyotes have had, especially in the past 4 years culminating with this season’s Sweet 16 trip, Herbster says that easily makes it a very attractive position.

“This certainly is, I think a great women’s basketball program. It’s always, both when you’re trying to hire a coach or a coach is looking for a job, or when a coach is interested in a job, there’s always much more appealing, it’s a much smoother opportunity when the program is as healthy and successful as ours,” Herbster said.

Herbster also says someone who understands the area for recruiting would be beneficial, but sometimes it just means bringing the right staff along with that expertise. He also says candidates don’t necessarily have to have head coaching experience but that it certainly helps