VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Go Yotes! That is the common theme on Thursday as the USD women’s basketball team gets ready to play in the NCAA Sweet 16.

Thursday fans gathered near the Dakota Dome in Vermillion to send them off.

The USD women are on their way right now to Wichita, Kansas where they’ll take on the number 3 seed Michigan this Saturday.

KELOLAND News spoke to quite a few fans who believe the Yotes can do the same thing they did last weekend when they defeated the number two seed Baylor and shocked the world.

There were some emotional hugs as players said their goodbyes to family and friends as they boarded the bus bound for Wichita.

“This is super exciting to go, it’s something we’ve never done here at this school before, so it’s awesome to be a part of it,” USD sophomore Rachel Spinks said.

Rachel Spinks is on the USD dance team and will be courtside for tip off.

“These girls have worked really hard and are very appreciative of it and I think if anyone deserves to go it’s these girls,” Spinks said.

Ross and Sandy Dickeson live in Vermillion.

They said they never do anything spontaneous, but they didn’t want to miss out on this opportunity.

“We are kind of adopted Coyotes, Ross went to Virginia Tech and I went to Oklahoma; neither one of our teams made it this far, so we are more than happy to follow these girls,” Sandy said.

“This is such a great deal, not only for the university but for the state of South Dakota,” Ross said.

The USD band loaded up their instruments because they’ll be there Saturday too, in the stands playing the school’s fight song.

“I’m a freshman, so this is one helluva freshman year,” Schulz said.

And on that note,

they’re off on the road to victory,

“It’s so crazy to play a school that big, you know what we can do it,” USD dance team member Piper Roseland said.

….at least that’s the hope.

“Go Yotes!”

KELOLAND Sports will also be in Wichita.



Sports director Sean Bower and Grant Sweeter will be following the action on the court and our live coverage.