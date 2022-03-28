SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The USD women’s run in the NCAA Tournament was historic as the Coyotes reached their first ever Sweet 16. The players and coaches weren’t the only ones to make the trip south however, as thousands of Coyote fans made their way to Wichita.

The USD ticket offices sold nearly 2,000 tickets to the Coyotes’ Sweet 16 contest, but that may have only been half of the tickets sold to USD fans.

“Going down there, I knew how many tickets we had sold ahead of time, but there were probably twice as many that were actually down there, that found other ways to get tickets through their box office, but once you got into that Intrust Bank Arena, you saw the red and you saw how it was everywhere,” USD Athletic Director David Herbster said. “Once you saw how loud it was, you realize that if there were 8,500 people in the stands, I’d say half of them were Coyotes.”

USD fans wait for tip-off at Sweet 16 Game

8,540 fans attended USD’s first ever Sweet 16 game and the majority of them were wearing red. The fans created plenty of noise, which certainly aided the Coyotes.

“Our community really united about this and they really tried to propel our young ladies to do everything that they could to find a way,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Certainly in that third quarter, when things weren’t going our way, I thought our fans gave us a huge boost at that point in time.”

“The crowd sometimes underestimates themselves on how much impact they can have on a game. That noise, being as vocal as they are, really helps momentum,” Herbster said. “It can certainly help pause momentum on the other side and instill momentum on our side. Players, regardless feed off that type of energy. The fans there, what they did between the chants, being loud and being engaged in the game, made it for an unbelievable atmosphere.”

USD Band

USD fans weren’t the only ones cheering for the Yotes as the university looked to recruit any fan at the game.

“There were a lot of people who might not have been fans or USD alumni that were rooting for USD. During our time down there, we made it a point to try and convert everybody in Wichita or everybody going to the game to be a USD fan,” Herbster said.

“When we play a home game, we usually at least halfway fill the SCSC (Sanford Coyote Sports Center) and I think more than the SCSC worth had to have shown up to this game,” USD redshirt senior Hannah Sjerven said. “We felt it from the second we stepped out onto the court, to the second we left, they never wavered.”

USD Fans at team send off

The Coyotes would suffer a narrow three point loss to three-seed Michigan. Despite the outcome, the team’s message to their fans was clear.

“To all of our fans, to Coyote Nation who came, a very special thank you. That was an incredible crowd that we had. We had just incredible support,” Plitzuweit said. “Not only to our fans, I think we recruited quite a few fans from the region who came and cheered for us as well, but to the state of South Dakota who really supported us. I think that was certainly a special, special time for our young ladies.”

The Coyotes finished the season with a 29-6 record.