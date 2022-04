SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — USD’s Hannah Sjerven was taken as the 28th pick in the third round of the WNBA Draft. She was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx.

Sjerven received national attention during USD’s run to the Sweet 16. She scored 53 points in their three NCAA Tournament games.

The 6’2 center averaged 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season. She finished her career as the all-time leader in blocks.