SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Watching the South Dakota women’s basketball team reach the Sweet 16 has brought back plenty of memories for Tia Hemiller.

Hemiller was one of the stars for South Dakota’s 2015-16 team, which went 32-6 and won the WNIT Championship in front of a sold-out crowd at the DakotaDome. A 5-foot-8 senior guard, Hemiller started all 38 games for the Coyotes and scored 22 points in USD’s 71-65 win over Florida Gulf Coast in the championship game.

“It was the last (basketball) game ever played in the DakotaDome,” Hemiller recalled. “We didn’t want to stop playing. It definitely brings back a lot of emotions.”

Now the former Watertown standout lives, teaches and coaches middle school basketball in Spearfish. She’s been following the team’s postseason run – from Summit League Tournament champions and two NCAA Tournament wins over Ole Miss (75-61) and Baylor (61-47).

“It starts with the leaders of the pack and that’s Coach P (Plitzuweit) and the seniors,” Hemiller said. “They just have a winner’s mentality and I feel like the team is a reflection of them. You can’t teach having a winner’s mentality.”

While Hemiller won’t be making the trip to Wichita, Kansas to watch USD play third-seeded Michigan at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, she said a handful of her former teammates will be in attendance. Hemiller said she’ll be watching and cheering from Spearfish on Saturday.

“Coach P (Plitzuweit) always says live the precious present,” Hemiller said. “I think that’s exactly what they’re doing right now. They’re making history and I’m honored to witness their success and cheer them on from afar.”

On Wednesday, Plitzuweit said even before she started coaching the Coyotes, the state of South Dakota has had some really great women’s basketball programs.

“From our program and South Dakota State, we’ve done some special things,” Plitzuweit said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to be here a while and see it continue and grow a little bit. That’s been fun.”

Members of the 2015-16 South Dakota women’s basketball team celebrate the WNIT championship. (KELOLAND archives)

Hemiller called the current Coyote team “a special group that’s making history.”

In USD’s win over Baylor, the Coyote defense led the way holding the Bears to a season-low 47 points.

“They’re extremely disciplined,” Hemiller said. “It’s hard for other teams to score.”

Hemiller said she remembers the Coyotes never being intimidated when playing against teams from much bigger schools.

Hemiller had a highlight-reel moment during the team’s WNIT run when she made a one-handed half-court heave at the buzzer in the WNIT semifinals against Oregon.

She knows the Coyotes will be ready to go toe-to-toe with Michigan on Saturday.

“We’re so proud of them,” Hemiller said. “We’re so proud of all the coaches and the USD staff. It’s definitely incredible.”