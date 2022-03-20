WACO, TX (KELO) — The USD women advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, following a 75-61 win over Ole Miss. Now the Coyotes will meet one of the top teams in the country in Baylor.

The two teams will cross paths on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Waco, Texas with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16.

TEAM STATS

Baylor will enter Sunday’s game with a 28-6 record. They are fresh off their first-round win over Hawaii, 89-49.

USD comes into Sunday with a 28-5 record as they have won their last ten games. The Coyotes have won 26- of their last 27 games.

Stat #10 USD #2 Baylor Scoring Offense 69.8 PPG 77.4 PPG (13) Scoring Defense 53.3 PPG (8) 60.1 PPG Field Goal Percentage 44.3% (33) 46.2% (8) Three Point Makes Per Game 6.3 6.7 Rebounds Per Game 34.6 39.9 Turnovers Per Game 10.9 (2) 12.5 (18) Points off Turnovers Per Game 19.2 15.9 National Ranking in ( ) — PPG = Points Per Game

The stat that jumps off the page is the matchup of Baylor’s offense against USD’s defense. Both are in the top thirteen in the country and that matchup will be key on Sunday.

OKLAHOMA

The Oklahoma Sooners are the only team that has played both USD and Baylor this season.

The Coyotes lost to the Sooners in their first game of the season in Vermillion. Oklahoma won 73-71 in a game that USD had a very good chance to win.

Baylor has played Oklahoma three times this season. Twice in the regular season and once in the Big 12 tournament.

The Bears have just six losses, but two of them came against the Sooners this season. Oklahoma swept the regulars season series.

Baylor got their revenge with a 91-76 win in the Big 12 tournament semifinals.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

USD has a couple of players who have been nearly unstoppable in postseason play. Hannah Sjerven and Chloe Lamb have found a way to elevate their already impressive game.

The duo has scored 150 points in their four postseason games. Lamb is averaging 19 per game over that stretch, while Sjerven is scoring 18.5 points per game.

Those two are certainly expected to put up a great performance, but a key to the team’s success is their scoring depth. In their win over Ole Miss, Maddie Krull scored 13, while Liv Korngable added 10 and Kyah Watson eight.

USD is a very dangerous team when they get scoring depth like that.

On the other side, Baylor has six players who are scoring seven or more points per game. Those six players are scoring an impressive 73.4 points per game.

The Bears are led by NaLyssa Smith who is scoring 22.4 points per game. That’s the fifth-best in the country.

Baylor has four players that stand are taller than six feet. Caitlin Bickle (6’0), Kendra Gillispie (6’2), Queen Egbo (6’3) and NaLyssa Smith (6’4) will create some size problems for the Coyotes.

KEYS TO SUCCESS

One of the keys to success will be the battle at the guard position.

Despite being undersized in the post, USD actually has quite the size advantage at the guard position. Baylor’s three starting guards are Jordan Lewis (5’7), Ja’Mee Asberry (5’5) and Sarah Andrews (5’6).

Those three compare to USD’s starting guards of Maddie Krull (5’9), Liv Korngable (5’10) and Chloe Lamb (5’10). USD will have to use that size advantage as they’ll struggle in the post with being undersized.

Kyah Watson (5’10) and Hannah Sjerven (6’2) are the two that usually play defense on the taller opponents.

They’ll have their hands full trying to slow down Queen Egbo (6’3) and NaLyssa Smith (6’4).

The other key to success will be the matchup of Baylor’s offense against USD’s defense.

The Coyotes own the eighth-best scoring defense in the country, but Baylor sits 13th in scoring offense. If USD can keep the Bears to around 50-60 points, then they’ll have a shot at knocking off the two-seed. However, if Baylor gets rolling on offense and scores 70 or more, it could be challenging for the Yotes.

THE MATCHUP

USD and Baylor will meet on Sunday, March 20 inside the Ferrell Center. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

