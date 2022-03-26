WICHITA, KS (KELO) — Wins over seven-seed Ole Miss and two-seed Baylor have earned the USD women’s basketball team a trip to the Sweet 16. Now they’ll meet three-seed Michigan with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.

The Coyotes were impressive in both upset wins last weekend, but they’ll need to perform at that level again if they wish to reach their first-ever Elite Eight.

USD has won 11 straight games as they enter into Saturday’s Sweet 16 matchup with a 29-5 overall record. They’ve won 27 of their last 28 games.

Michigan owns a 24-6 overall record. The Wolverines started the season with a 20-2 record, but they’ve slipped as of late. They lost four of their last six games, prior to the NCAA Tournament. They’ve bounced back with wins over 14-seed American and 11-seed Villanova.

The Wolverines and Coyotes have two common opponents this season in Northwestern and Baylor.

Both teams suffered losses to Northwestern. USD lost 73-57 back in late November, while Michigan’s loss to the Wildcats came on February 13. Northwestern won 71-69 in double overtime.

USD and Michigan have also each played Baylor. The Wolverines knocked of Baylor 74-68 in overtime in December, while USD is fresh off their NCAA Tournament win over the Bears.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

There are several players who will have an impact in Saturday’s game including USD’s big three. The Coyotes will look to rely on their three redshirt seniors in Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable.

Those three have been huge for USD down the stretch, but the biggest impact players will be Maddie Krull and Kyah Watson. Those two have been in the starting lineup all season. Krull and Watson have been leaders on the defensive side of the ball.

That defense has been nearly perfect in their two wins over Ole Miss and Baylor.

Michigan will be led by Naz Hillmon who is tallying 21 points and 9 rebounds per game. She’s one of the top scorers in the nation.

Leigha Brown, Emily Keiser and Maddie Nolan are each scoring more than 9 points per game. Brown was practicing on Friday with a boot on her left foot. She’s been dealing with an injury in the past few games.

The Wolverines have a significant size advantage over the Coyotes. They have 11 players who are six feet or taller.

Michigan will get significant playing time from players who are 6’3, 6’2, 6’1, 6’0, 5’11 and 5’8. That size will certainly present challenges for the Yotes.

USD and Michigan will tip-off on Saturday at 5:30 from Wichita, Kansas. You can watch the game on ESPN 2 or follow the action with our live blog.

KELOLAND News will have postgame reactions and highlights both on-air on online throughout the weekend. Make sure to follow @KELOBower and @KELOSweeter on Twitter for in-game updates.