VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD Women will be making their first ever appearance in the Sweet 16 as the Coyotes will face 3-seed Michigan Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.

There will be plenty of former players making their way to Wichita for the game, including several from the 2019-20 group that qualified for the NCAA tournament but never got to finish off their seasons, as the pandemic cancelled the tournament, and this year’s Yotes want those former players to enjoy this ride with them.

“Ciara Duffy, or Ciara Eastmo now, Taylor and Megan are all going to make it to our tournament game in Wichita. So they’ll be behind the bench, and certainly want them to enjoy the moment with us because they didn’t have the chance to have that moment. Looking forward to seeing them and having an opportunity for them to be there and hopefully be cheering pretty loud for us. We’ll see what happens,” Dawn Plitzuweit said.

USD will leave for Wichita tomorrow, hold practice and speak with the media on Friday, and then clash with Michigan Saturday night at 5:30.