SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mandy Koupal is proudly wearing red Monday.

And the former University of South Dakota standout and current teacher in Wagner may just wear red, or other Coyote gear, the rest of the week until USD tips off in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s tournament.

“I’m so full of pride right now,” Koupal said. “It’s always a great day to be a Coyote, but when something as big as this happens you have to admit there’s an extra bounce in your step.”

Koupal, who averaged more than 20 points per game 2001-2004 and helped USD reach the Division II playoffs two years in a row during her career, said she’s enjoyed seeing how far the program has come since USD transitioned to Division I in 2006.

“Kudos to the coaches and players and everyone at the university for making this possible,” Koupal said. “It feels like a big family. No matter when you graduate, you still feel a part of it.”

Another former Coyote standout and recent alum Ciara Eastmo (Duffy) was cheering on the Coyotes from Omaha, Nebraska with her 10-month-old daughter. Eastmo, a Rapid City native and St. Thomas More standout, was teammates with many of the current Coyotes and hopes to make the shorter trip to Wichita, Kansas to watch USD play in the Sweet 16.

“This is just a huge statement for basketball in South Dakota in general,” Eastmo said. “They got out to an 11-0 lead but then they were able to increase that. That proves this wasn’t a fluke or a one-time thing. This is just a really, really good South Dakota basketball team and they keep proving that.”

In the 2019-20 season, Eastmo was named the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year, espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year and Summit League Player of the Year. That USD team finished the season No. 17 in the Associated Press and No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches polls. The NCAA women’s tournament was canceled because of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ciara Eastmo (Duffy) helped the Coyotes to 30-2 record in 2019-20.

“The seniors from that 2020 team have been so excited getting to watch this group make a run,” Eastmo said. “Being a part of USD basketball makes you feel like you’re part of this legacy and part of something bigger than yourself. I think this just proves that.”

Eastmo, who is expecting a second child, said she has closely followed the team this year and has watched all of USD’s post-season games this year.

“They played so well in the conference tournament,” Eastmo said. “They have just carried that through and it has been so fun to watch.”

Both Eastmo and Koupal are still highly involved with the sport of basketball. Eastmo is currently working for a youth basketball development company started by a former Ceighton assistant women’s basketball coach. Koupal is an assistant coach with the Wagner basketball team which finished third in the Class A state tournament.

“All of these people who have put in so much work to build up this program and now we get to see it flourish on a national stage,” Eastmo said.

Coyote defense locked down Baylor

Baylor, which has won three NCAA Division I championships including a title in 2019, was held to a season-low 47 points by the Coyote defense on Sunday.

Eastmo said it wasn’t hard not to notice how hard the women played.

“Coach P (Plitzweit) does such an incredible job,” Eastmo said. “The defensive scheme clearly was so effective and so well executed. As a team, their defense as a whole is so good.”

The Bears had won 66-straight non-conference home games and 17-consecutive NCAA Tournament games in Waco, Texas until being knocked off the by Coyotes. Koupal said the Coyotes weren’t afraid of Baylor’s size advantage.

“It was one and done. Baylor got one shot and if it didn’t go in we got the rebound,” Koupal said. “I know this team has put in the time and put in the work. They deserve this.”

Eastmo said watching former teammate Hannah Sjerven create havoc for Baylor players made her recall some days or practice against the 6-foot-2 center. Sjerven led the Coyotes with 16 points, four rebounds, four steals and one block before fouling out in the final minutes.

“I still remember having to go against her in practice, going into the lane and I remember getting blocked into the cheap seats at practice,” Eastmo said.

Looking ahead to Saturday, when the 10-seeded Coyotes play either 11-seeded Villanova or third-seeded Michigan, Eastmo said nothing the Coyotes do would surprise her.

“It wasn’t like this came out of nowhere. People who have watched this team know they’ve been consistently this good and played at a high level,” Eastmo said. “I’m just going to keep watching and cheering. I don’t want to jinx anything.”