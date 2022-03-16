VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota introduced its new men’s basketball coach Wednesday in Vermillion.

Eric Peterson returns to the Coyotes after serving as an assistant coach with former head coach Craig Smith. Peterson said he’s happy to be back in South Dakota.

“I wouldn’t come back here if I didn’t think we could win a championship,” Peterson said during a news conference Wednesday morning. “I truly believe that. I feel like we can cut down the nets and get to the NCAA Tournament. We had three great years at Utah State. We made three straight NCAA Tournaments and there’s no other feeling like making the NCAA Tournament. For me, seeing the emotion with your players and that’s what I want to do here.”

Peterson thanked many people including Smith, who Peterson served as an assistant at USD from 2014 to 2018. Peterson joined Smith when he left to take over jobs at Utah State and Utah.

“It was a very easy decision to come back here to Vermillion,” Peterson said. “Craig was a great mentor to me. He’s happy for me.”

Peterson said recruiting kids and recruiting Midwest kids will be a huge focus. He said Junior College players and exploring the NCAA Transfer Portal are also important options.

“I wanted to be a head coach again,” Peterson said. “I wanted to be the head coach here. There were some other opportunities and we weren’t just going to take any job but this place means a lot to me and we’re pumped to be back here.”

University of South Dakota president Sheila Gestring said it was an exciting time and noted how much the university has invested in athletics in the past decade with a new basketball arena and renovations to the DakotaDome.

Athletic Director David Herbster said it was another great day to be a Coyote and commented on how quickly the Coyotes found their new head coach.

“Why this process might have seemed quick, it was not at all,” Herbster said. “Eric checked all the boxes and more.”

Peterson will replace Todd Lee, who was let go after four years earlier this month. The Coyotes went 19-12 this year and lost to South Dakota State in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament.

“We have to get back to being the best defensive team in the league,” Peterson said. “What it comes down to is winning three games in Sioux Falls and if you’re good defensively you’re going to give yourself that opportunity.”