WICHITA, KS (KELO) — It’s a history-making weekend for the USD women’s basketball team as they gear up to play in the Sweet 16 for the first time ever.

USD will play Michigan in the Sweet 16 Saturday night, as the Coyotes and Wolverines will meet for the very first time.

Michigan enters as the 3-seed, they knocked off American and Villanova on their way to the Sweet 16, winning both games by double-digits. While USD and the Wolverines haven’t played this year, the two do share a couple of common opponents. Both lost to Northwestern during the regular season, and they both share a win over Baylor, Coyotes in last week’s 2nd round, Wolverines in a mid-December tilt in which they won in overtime.

“I did go back and I did watch that game. I watched the Baylor game as well. I watched them against South Dakota State which I know is their rival. They’ve had some really great games against them through the years. I tried to watch as many different opponents and as many different styles as I could to pick up their tendencies. It’s interesting to watch because the way that they play defense was different this weekend in terms of really helping inside the paint,” Michigan Head Coach Kim Barnes Arica said.

This is Michigan’s second straight Sweet 16 appearance.

Michigan, like USD’s 2 previous opponents in the NCAA Tournament has size down low with leading scorer Naz Hillmon standing 6’2, and forward Emily Kizer listed at 6’3. But what the wolverines have that neither Baylor nor Ole Miss did, was size at the guard positions with Leigha Brown, Maddie Nolan and Laila Phelia all standing 5’11 or taller.

“I think we’ve been lucky enough to see some really great guard play in our season so far, whether it’s in the Big Ten or some of our non-conference. I think something that’s made us really successful is being able to play team defense. Like you said, we do have some length and some size on them. Kind of using that to our advantage. Keeping our hands up, trying to belong on defense, and be physical and kind of just sticking to the things that’s made us successful this whole season so far,” Guard Leigha Brown said.

The Wolverines come into Saturday’s matchup with a 24-6 overall record.