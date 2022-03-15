SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A familiar face will be coming back to Vermillion.

The University of South Dakota announced Eric Peterson will be named the new men’s basketball head coach during a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Peterson currently serves as an assistant coach for former USD head coach Craig Smith at Utah. Peterson was an assistant with Smith at USD from 2014 to 2018. He followed Smith to Utah State, where the Aggies had three 20-plus win seasons.

The Coyotes will be Peterson’s second head coaching position. He was the athletic director and head men’s basketball coach at Williston State College in western North Dakota for two seasons from 2012-14.

USD announced it was parting ways with former head coach Todd Lee after four seasons five days ago. The Coyotes went 19-12 and lost to South Dakota State in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament this year.

This is a developing story.