WACO, TX (KELO) — The USD women drew Ole Miss in this year’s NCAA Tournament, a team that’s size and physicality will present challenges for the Coyotes.

USD took to the court Thursday afternoon to practice in preparation of Friday’s game.

@SDCoyotesWBB has taken to the foot of the Farrell Center!



Coyotes preparing for tomorrows game against Ole Miss!

“When you get to see the arena for the first time, you walk in and see all the March Madness, the logos, you see all the signage. It’s a neat aspect for our young ladies,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “They get to take it all in at the same time. You know, I think what our players have done a really good job of is being in the precious present, being in the moment.”

The Coyotes will meet Ole Miss, who is led by their 6’5 senior, Shakira Austin.

“In my opinion, she’s one of the best players in the country. That’s my opinion, but that’s what I believe. What she can do, the type of attention she demands, night in and night out and her presence on the floor,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said.

“I think certainly, we’re going to have to be very aware and we’re going to have to, you know, find ways to commit more than one player to try to slow her down to the best of our ability, without putting us in a position where we’re giving too much else up, because their guards are very dynamic,” Plitzuweit said.

Friday’s game will be a battle of two of the top defenses in the country.

The Ferrell Center is home to the Baylor Bears. @SDCoyotesWBB will practice inside at 2:50 pm

“Continuing to play team defense, that’s something we’ve been doing all year. We faced some good talent inside in South Carolina, in Pitt, in Texas A&M and I think we can take those games and learn from them, and keep preparing for that kind of talent inside,” USD redshirt senior Hannah Sjerven said.

Ole Miss will have to find a way to slow Summit League Player of the Year, Chloe Lamb.

“She’s just dynamic. She can put it on the floor, she’s a three level scorer. She scores in a variety of ways. She was able to get some tough buckets off against South Carolina and I think our defense is as good as theirs,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We’re going to have to compete. We’re going to have to challenge everybody on their team to take tough shots and earn them.”

The Coyotes and Rebels will cross paths on Friday at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN 2. You can follow the action with our live blog on KELOLAND.com.