WACO, Texas (KELO) — The USD women put together a strong run in each of the four quarters to pick up the fourteen-point win over Ole Miss.

This year’s Coyote senior class has accomplished a lot and the one moment they had yet to capture came to them Friday with an NCAA Tournament win over Ole Miss.

“As seniors, we’d been talking about for years wanting to win an NCAA tournament game and to build a legacy at our school that we can do this, USD redshirt senior Hannah Sjerven said. “I’m really excited for us and the girls on the team that are younger than us so they know this is possible.”

The Coyotes got contributions from some of those younger players, including Kyah Watson, Allison Peplowski and Maddie Krull. Those three combined to score 25 points.

“I think they were difference makers in this game. Certainly, the big three have a lot of attention that’s drawn to them, so at some point in time other players have to make things happen because those kids are being really tightly, tightly guarded,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.

A key to USD’s success was slowing one of the top bigs in the country. They held Shakira Austin to just nine points on 3-16 shooting.

“I mean, she’s highly awarded for a reason and she is a huge threat for their team inside. I can’t take the credit for the defense on her tonight, that was our team,” Sjerven said. “I had a lot of help inside. You know, that’s why we were able to hold her down.”

The Coyotes will continue their journey in the Big Dance on Sunday in the second round.

“I think we’re always grateful to have another game, keep playing together, and keep playing with the rest of our teammates,” Sjerven said. “It’s exciting. We’ll get ready for it.”

“You know, the successes always brings confidence, so I think with that, a little more comfortable going into the next one,” USD redshirt senior Chloe Lamb said.

The Coyotes will return to the floor on Saturday at noon for their second-round practice. They’ll meet Baylor on Sunday.