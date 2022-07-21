SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota alumnus Chris Nilsen returns to the international stage at the 2022 World Athletics Championships held July 15 through July 24 in Eugene, Oregon. Nilsen represents Team USA in the pole vault, competing in qualifying on Friday evening inside Hayward Field. The top-12 men advance to the final held Sunday.

THE COYOTES

Nilsen, a 2020 graduate of the University of South Dakota, successfully defended his title in the pole vault at the U.S. Championships to secure a spot with Team USA. A three-time NCAA Champion for the Coyotes, Nilsen took home the silver medal at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics last summer and followed up with a bronze at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in March. He also won gold at the 2019 Pan American Games as a collegian.



Nilsen enters the meet ranked No. 2 in the world behind Olympic gold medalist Mondo Duplantis (Sweden). He vaulted an outdoor best of 19-8 ¼ (6.00m) at home in Vermillion this May at the USD Twilight. It was his third career jump past six meters. Nilsen owns the American Indoor Record of 19-10 ¼ (6.05m) from the Perche Elite Tour in France this past March.

THE SCHEDULE

Friday, July 22

7:05 p.m. (CDT) – Men’s Pole Vault Qualifying



Sunday, July 24

7:25 p.m. (CDT) – Men’s Pole Vault Final

THE BROADCAST

NBC owns the broadcast rights for the 2022 World Championships and will provide coverage across its network family. NBC will have dedicated streams for both of the pole vault competitions on Peacock. Select tape-delayed coverage will air on USA Network on Friday and on NBC on Sunday.

ONE LAST THING

Nilsen was one of 26 Americans to earn a medal in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics. Among Team USA’s 151-person roster in Eugene, Nilsen is one of 79 Olympians.