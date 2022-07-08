SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After helping lead South Dakota to a Sweet 16 appearance, Chloe Lamb landed her first coaching job.

The Onida native and 2022 Summit League Player of the Year has been named the new women’s basketball assistant coach for the University of Mary. The school made the announcement Friday.

“We are unbelievably excited to welcome Chloe Lamb to the University of Mary women’s basketball program,” UMary head coach Rick Neumann said in a news release. “She’s had unparalleled success as an athlete at USD and is a clear example of what hard work, determination and competitiveness can do for an athlete.”

UMary is based in Bismarck, North Dakota and plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

UMary says Lamb will have a special emphasis on player development and recruiting.

“I can’t wait to share my experiences and the lessons I have learned to help our team grow,” Lamb said in a news release. “I’m very passionate about basketball and am excited to continue to pursue my passion from the sidelines while working with our players.”

Lamb finished her Coyote career with 162 games played and USD’s third-most all-time scorer with 1,884 points. She made four straight NCAA tournaments.