VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Hannah Sjerven and Chloe Lamb’s USD careers concluded this past weekend in the Sweet 16, but both are hoping to continue their careers at the next level.

Lamb and Sjerven are 2 of 88 players who have submitted their names into the WNBA Draft.

While both are household names in our area, the duo caught national attention for their NCAA tournament performances.

Lamb, who was the Summit League Player of the Year, and tournament MVP, averaged nearly 14 points per game in the Coyotes 3 NCAA matchups, including a 20 point performance in their first round win over Ole Miss.

Sjerven, the 3-time conference defensive player of the year faced 3 potential lottery picks as she outscored both Mississippi’s Shakira Austin and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith in their matchup, and then equaled Michigan’s Naz Hillmon’s 17 points in the Sweet 16.

The WNBA Draft will be held on Monday, April 11th.