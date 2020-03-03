Skip to content
USD Coyotes
USD women to play Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament
USD parts ways with Todd Lee
USD Women celebrate 3rd straight Tournament Title
Coyotes claim 3rd-straight title with win over SDSU
PREVIEW: SDSU and USD to meet for Summit League Championship
Strong start sends SDSU over USD, into title game
Lamb’s career high leads USD to semifinal win over …
USD women cruise by Western Illinois in quarterfinals
USD, SDSU women lead the way in Summit League awards
Coyote Men look to avenge 2 losses against UMKC
Summit League Tournament Preview Show
Women’s Summit League Tournament Bracket announced
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Here’s how Noem, Haugaard and Smith fared
Bird flu can spread from sky as geese, ducks migrate
SDSU women to host Ohio in WNIT
PHOTOS: Rescue team called to Sunday Gulch Trail
85 years at Reptile Gardens
