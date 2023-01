SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter weather in Colorado has forced some schedule changes in the Summit League.

The USD women were set to return to action on Thursday, with a game at Denver, but that contest has been postponed.

According to a tweet posted by the Summit League, Thursday’s game has been postponed to Monday, January 23.

Prior to that, the Coyotes will play at Omaha first, on Saturday at noon.