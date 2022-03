SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The USD women are back in the NCAA Tournament. The Coyotes will meet the Ole Miss Lady Rebels on Friday.

USD is back in the NCAA Tournament, following an automatic qualifier bid from winning the Summit League Tournament.

The Coyotes earned a win over in-state rival, SDSU in the Summit League Championship.

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament will air on ESPN and ESPN 2. KELOLAND News will have coverage of the Coyotes run in this year’s tournament.