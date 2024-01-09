VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD women boast a 12-5 record on the season. The Coyotes reeled off seven straight wins from late November through late December but have gone just 2-2 over their last four contests.

The Yotes’ next three games are against the teams with the three longest win streaks in the conference, beginning with Oral Roberts, who has won five straight heading into this matchup.

“You just have to be ready to go,” USD head coach Kayla Karius said. “It’s always going to be a fight and you’re always going to play good teams. I mean, look, already we face Oral Roberts, who’s on a five game win streak. So we play the three hottest teams for the next three games. So we have to be ready to go. And I think we’ll just continue to stress that mentality.”

The Coyotes host the Golden Eagles Thursday night at 7.