VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD women’s basketball team sits at 12 wins, which is tied for the most of any team in the Summit League.

However, the Coyotes have dropped two of their first three league games. The most recent was a 91-78 loss at home against Oral Roberts. USD led by three entering the fourth but was doubled up 30-15 over the final 10 minutes. The Yotes connected on just 31% of their shots in the final stanza, compared to 57% for ORU.

“We’re just not guarding at a high level,” USD head coach Kayla Karius said. “I feel like we were at a little bit of a better spot or more competitive spot in the non-conference. But so far in conference play, we’re giving up too many points. And so we’ve got to find a way to get stops better.”

The Coyotes visit St. Thomas Thursday before traveling to SDSU on Saturday.