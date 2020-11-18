USD Women ready to take on challenges of new season

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD Women’s basketball team was picked to defend its Summit League title in the preseason conference poll, but to do so, they’ll have to overcome a plethora of challenges.

With the way last season ended, the USD Women learned to approach this year a little differently.

“We’re not guaranteed tomorrow, so with that, I think we’re just taking it day-by-day and like you said, playing it like it could be our last game because we don’t really know with this season,” Senior Guard Monica Arens said.

The Coyotes are living out their head coach’s motto.

“We talk about find a way. Well this was a year we had to find a way to do things very, very differently. We talk about toughness, we talk about togetherness, and this is an opportunity to live those out,” Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.

USD will look to collectively fill the void left by its four seniors from last season, who accounted for 45% of their scoring.

“Each of us have our own role. One thing I love about us, is no matter what that role is, we are going to fill that role to the best of our abilities so we can be the best team that we can be,” Senior Guard Claudia Kunzer said.

They’ll be tested right out of the gates, opening the season against number one South Carolina.

“We always have a strong non-conference schedule and that’s definitely eliminated some of those jitters that maybe we had the first time around,” Senior Center Hannah Sjerven said.

USD went a perfect 19-0 against conference opponents last season. Defending both their league titles will be even tougher this year, with the back-to-back format of the regular season schedule.

“You’re not really going to have a lot of time to make significant adjustments in back-to-back games. Knowing what you need to do in advance, is really, really important. Our understanding of the game needs to be at a very, very high level this year,” Plitzuweit said.

The Coyotes play three games at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. They open tournament play against top-ranked South Carolina on Saturday, November 28th. They’ll then face #21 Gonzaga on the 29th, and Oklahoma on the 30th.