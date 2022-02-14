VERMILLION, S.D: (KELO) — The USD Women improved to 13-1 in Summit League play as they picked up a pair of home wins last week and remain tied atop the conference standings with SDSU.

The Coyotes leaned on their conference best defense once again in their latest weekend sweep, holding Omaha to 35 points, and Denver to just 53.

Another big component for USD was limiting turnovers. The Coyotes committed 11 turnovers against Omaha, and then were even better against the Pioneers, committing just 3, and as they head out for their final 2 road games of the season, they’ll look to continue that trend.

“That was something that we did a really good job this past weekend. We at least a 2 to 1 assist to turnover ratio and we really didn’t make shots from the perimeter as efficiently as we have been, but we took care of the basketball. I thought that was something that’s important, and that’s something that’s really going to be important going on the road against St. Thomas and against Western Illinois,” Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.

Coyotes open their two game road trip Thursday night at St. Thomas.