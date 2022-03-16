VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) -The Coyotes found out they would meet Ole Miss in Waco, Texas on Selection Sunday, but they had quite the wait as they were the last game to be announced.

“A little bit nerve wrecking waiting for the end of the show, even though we knew we were in. Still trying to figure it out and process all of it,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Obviously Ole Miss is a great opponent, SEC team, very athletic.”

The last two NCAA Tournaments have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the 2020 tournament that was ultimately cancelled.

“I’ve seen the seniors before me not always know when it’s going to be their last game, specifically that COVID class that lost the tournament and I think just playing with that knowledge that any game is my last at this point,” USD redshirt senior Hannah Sjerven said.

It’s been nearly three years since the Coyotes played in a normal tournament game, when they played Clemson in Mississippi.

“The last time we played in a normal tournament was down in Starkville (Mississippi) and that was fun. I’m excited for that experience again,” Sjerven said. “I hope we can go down there and do what we’re supposed to do, which is ultimately to win the game.”

USD will look to rely on their defense. The Coyotes are allowing 53 points per game, which is eighth best in the country.

“Against an SEC opponent, it’ll be vital for us and we’ll be working on that in practice and still keeping that hunger and keeping that competitive nature in practice here, leading up to it. As we scout them, that will help us,” USD redshirt senior Liv Korngable said.

“I think the best thing about defense is, it’s completely in your control. It’s controlling the controllables and we’re going to continue to work at that this week,” Sjerven said.

The Coyotes are looking for their first tournament win in school history and this year’s team is keeping their focus on that.

“It’s on everyone’s mind right, that’s the big goal and I think something that is really special for us is that is the goal. That’s a unified goal and we’re a unified group,” USD redshirt senior Chloe Lamb said.