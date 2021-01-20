USD Women looking to develop more scoring balance

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — After their conference bye week, the USD Women travel to Macomb to face Western Illinois this weekend.

USD had been led by the senior trio of Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable all season, as the three account for more than 64 percent of the Coyotes scoring.

As they continue conference play, Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit is looking for a handful of players to help balance their scoring attack.

“We see that in the last weekend with Maddie Krull and with Jeniah, kind of going on that, we’ve seen that at times with Morgan Hansen, kinding helping us, giving us a boost. I think we’re going to start seeing that more with Claudia coming off the bench giving us that type of boost. Maybe it’s Alexi Hempe, Macy Guebert, continuing to grow, Natalie Mazurek’s giving some really good minutes. Continuing to grow those players to play with as much confidence as they can possibly play with,” Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.

USD and Western Illinois are set to cross paths Friday in Macomb. Tip-off set for 4:30.