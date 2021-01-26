USD Women living on the road in Summit League play

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD Women won’t be playing this weekend after their games with Omaha were canceled yesterday.

Instead, the Coyotes will wait to play until February 5th when they visit rival South Dakota State. USD was suppose to play their first home games since January 4th this weekend, but they’ll have to wait until February 20th until they get to play in Vermillion again.

“It’s very odd within a regular conference season to play 8 out of 10 games on the road. It just doesn’t really happen. But this year, the way the schedule is set up, that happened to us. Now it’s going to be 8 straight on the road with the cancellation with this game, or this series. Maybe the good news is, we played a lot on the road in the non-conference, so maybe we’re more prepared for that,” Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.

USD will play the first of four straight road games at SDSU on Friday February 5th.