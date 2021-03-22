USD women in NCAA tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winning the Summit League Championship gave the USD women an automatic bid into the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

The Coyotes are an 11th seed and will take on the sixth seed Oregon Ducks on Monday at 9 p.m. CDT.

This is the third straight year the Coyotes have qualified for the tournament under Coach Dawn Plitzuweit; they weren’t able to play in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the games to be cancelled.