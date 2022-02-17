ST. PAUL, Minn (USD) – South Dakota sixth-year senior Hannah Sjerven tallied 26 points to lead the Coyotes to a 73-46 road win at St. Thomas inside Schoenecker Arena.

It marked the penultimate conference road game for the Coyotes (21-5, 14-1), who clinched a top-two seed in the upcoming Summit League Tournament with tonight’s win.

“We played really well in stretches but we have to work to play at that level consistently from start to finish,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “It was great to see a ton of red in the stands here in Minnesota as we had a lot of Yote fans cheering us on tonight!”

Sjerven tallied 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the floor. She added eight boards, two steals and two blocked shots. Sjerven also became South Dakota’s all-time career blocked shots leader in the fourth quarter.