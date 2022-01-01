USD Women glide past NDSU 65-38 for 9th straight victory

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota fifth-year senior Chloe Lamb dropped 27 points in the Coyotes’ 65-38 win over North Dakota State on Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota (11-4, 4-0 Summit) tallied its ninth-straight win and moved to 3-0 in games played on New Year’s Day.

“Our young ladies found a way to make adjustments on both ends” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Even though it took a bit for us to get going offensively, our defense was outstanding throughout the game!”

Lamb dropped 22 of her 27 points in the first half, outscoring the Bison team on her own until early in the fourth quarter. Lamb was 10-of-16 from the field and 5-of-7 behind the arc. She added four assists and four steals to her stat line, and held NDSU leading scorer Heaven Hamling without a field goal on the defensive end of the floor.

North Dakota State (5-8, 1-2) scored the first four points of the game and led 13-11 at the beginning of the second quarter. A four-point play from Lamb gave the Coyotes a lead back and kicked off a 23-2 run that put USD up 34-15. Lamb scored 14 of USD’s points during that run and the Coyotes shot 58.3 percent during the second period.

South Dakota continued to extend its lead in the second half, outscoring the Bison 31-20 in the second half. Lamb was the only player from either team to finish the game in double-figures.

The Coyotes shot 40 percent from the field (22-of-55) and behind the arc (8-of-20). The Bison finished 29.8 percent (14-of-47) from the field and shot 25 percent (3-of-12) from deep. A Summit team has yet to make five or more 3-pointers against USD’s defense.

South Dakota also capitalized with 19 points off 22 Bison turnovers.

South Dakota returns to the court at 1 p.m. next Saturday to host South Dakota State inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.