SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota women remained 20th in the latest AP poll, but jumped to a program best 12th in the USA Today Coaches poll this week. The Coyotes have won 15 straight, and looked to complete their second perfect conference season in the last three years on Saturday.

The Coyotes capped off their second 16-0 Summit League regular season with a 76-47 over UND on Saturday.