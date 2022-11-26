LAS VEGAS, NV (USD) – Fordham guard Anna DeWolfe scored 22 of her 26 points in the second half to rally the Rams to a 78-65 win against South Dakota on the final day of the Las Vegas Holiday Classic at Orleans Arena.

Asiah Dingle scored a game-high 27 points for Fordham, which moved to 4-3 on the season. The Rams trailed 39-35 at the half, but outscored South Dakota 27-12 in the third quarter and made nine second-half 3-pointers to get the win.

South Dakota (4-3) got 17 points and 11 rebounds from Grace Larkins, marking the sophomore’s first collegiate double-double. Carley Duffney provided a season-high 15 points off the Coyotes’ bench. Morgan Hansen was 3-for-3 from beyond the arc for nine points.

It was another slow start out of the gates for South Dakota, which made 4-of-17 shots in the opening quarter and trailed 17-11 after one. Fordham’s lead was 31-20 near the midway point of the second quarter when USD made its move. Hansen made back-to-back triples to spark the rally. Back-to-back 3’s by Larkins in the final minute capped it.

But DeWolfe got loose in the third quarter. After making 2-of-8 in the opening stanza, she made 6-of-9 in the first nine minutes out of the halftime break including four 3-pointers for 16 points. South Dakota was 4-of-14 in the third quarter for 12 points.

DeWolfe and Dingle scored all but four points in the second half for Fordham. The Rams made 14-of-27 from long range and were 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. They also outrebounded USD 41-37.

South Dakota was 11-of-22 from three-point range, but 13-of-41 inside it. Alexi Hempi scored in double figures for the fourth time this season. She had 10. Jeniah Ugofsky had six points and five boards in 17 minutes of work. Larkins had five assists and two steals to aid her final line.

The Coyotes next head to Colorado for a night game with Northern Colorado Friday. A five-game homestand follows. It starts with Drake Dec. 6 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.