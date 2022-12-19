VERMILLION, S.D.— Grace Larkins scored a career-high 31 points and flirted with a triple double in leading the Coyotes to an 82-59 win against Kansas City Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the Summit League opener for both teams.

Larkins was 11-of-17 from the field and had eight rebounds, a career-high eight assists, two blocks and a steal. The Coyotes (5-7, 1-0 Summit) stopped a six-game skid and won its 41st consecutive home game against Summit League foes. South Dakota has won its last seven against Kansas City dating back to 2013.



“We have been working on building for Summit League play throughout our non-conference schedule and tonight was a great team win to kick it off,” said USD head coach Kayla Karius . “We can enjoy it tonight, and then we are back at it tomorrow for our next opponent.”