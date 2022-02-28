MACOMB, Ill. (USD)—South Dakota clinched a share of the Summit League regular season title with a 75-48 win over Western Illinois on Monday night inside Western Hall.

South Dakota (24-5, 17-1) will be either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the upcoming Summit League Tournament, determined by the official NCAA NET Rankings released Tuesday morning. This marks South Dakota’s third regular season title in five years.

“Tonight our young ladies showed a lot of resiliency and togetherness and found a way to finish the conference season with a great road victory,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “To win a regular season conference championship is a great accomplishment and this is a special moment for our student-athletes, coaches, managers, administrators, support staff and Coyote Nation.

“We now turn our attention to the tournament and we want to paint the Premier Center red with Yote fans as the Summit League Tournament kicks off!”

South Dakota’s trio of super-seniors led the way in scoring, with Chloe Lamb scoring a game-high 23, Hannah Sjerven tallying 20 and Liv Korngable adding 19.

Lamb knocked down four 3-pointers to pass Ciara Duffy for the second-most career threes in South Dakota program history (238) and the most by a Coyote in the program’s Division I era.

Sjerven recorded her 27th career double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Since 2000, she has the second-most double-doubles behind Mandy Koupal. She also moved past Angie Heisler for third in program history for rebounds at USD.

Korngable tallied 19 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting.

Western Illinois (14-14, 5-12) led 31-30 at the half, but the Coyotes came rallying back with a 25-9 third quarter to take the lead. USD continued to extend the advantage with a 20-8 fourth quarter.

South Dakota shot 41.2 percent (28-of-68) from the field and 36 percent (9-of-35) from behind the arc. Western Illinois finished 34 percent (17-of-50) from the field.

South Dakota outrebounded Western Illinois 45-34 behind Sjerven’s 14 and second-year freshman Kyah Watson’s 10. The Coyotes capitalized with 25 points off 20 Leatherneck turnovers.