SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The USD Women knocked off rival SDSU 56-45 in Tuesday’s Summit League Championship to win their 3rd straight tournament title, securing their 4th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The USD Women are Summit League Champs again, crossing off another season-long goal.

“We all got little goals that we follow throughout the season, but this one is always here you know. You visualize what it’s going to be like, you visualize the confetti falling and cutting the nets, and doing whatever it takes to make that true,” Senior Chloe Lamb said.

Though most of the roster has been a part of championships the past two years, this season’s was especially significant for a trio of Coyotes.

“You have three super seniors that came back to get to this moment and just because you want to get to this moment, doesn’t guarantee you can get to this moment,” Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.

“I think having this moment it makes all the stressing and all the hard work very, very worth it,” Senior Liv Korngable said.

Unlike last season, where fans were limited, celebrating in front of family and friends was a welcomed sight.

“This moment for them is something that will be in their minds for the rest of their lives. This is why you come to a school, why you want to play, to have this moment so I’m really happy for them that they get it,” Plitzuweit said.

Two years ago, the Coyotes celebrated a Tournament title in the PREMIER Center, only to never get to play again that year due to the pandemic, making this year’s championship and NCAA Tournament berth a little more significant.

“It’s almost full circle. We got to do it for those girls that thought they had a tournament to end out their senior year and they didn’t get it. I think there’s a lot behind us for this next game,” Senior Hannah Sjerven said.

USD will learn its NCAA Tournament Draw during Sunday’s selection show which airs at 7 p.m. on ESPN.